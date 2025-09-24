Guilty Verdict for Would-Be Trump Assassin: Political Violence in the Spotlight

Ryan Routh has been found guilty of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year. The verdict, announced by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, underscores the growing concern over political violence in the United States.

Routh, who defended himself, was convicted on multiple charges, including attempting to kill the former president and impeding a federal agent. The trial lasted 12 days in Fort Pierce, Florida, and featured witness testimony revealing Routh's meticulous planning and deadly intent, thwarted only by the U.S. Secret Service's timely intervention.

The conviction comes amid increasing incidents of political violence across the country, with Routh's case reinforcing the Justice Department's commitment to addressing such threats. Donald Trump praised the verdict, while Routh's defense, claiming a peaceful disposition, failed to counter the compelling evidence presented.