Trade Tensions: South Africa's Bid to Lower U.S. Tariffs

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that his nation is negotiating with a U.S. trade representative to reduce tariffs imposed by President Trump. This development follows Ramaphosa's statement to world leaders that 'trade is now being used as a weapon.'

The United States stands as South Africa's second-largest trading partner. Despite several failed attempts by Ramaphosa's government to broker a trade agreement, Trump implemented a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa in August.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Ramaphosa expressed a desire for tariff reduction and emphasized the destabilizing global impact of using trade as leverage. He also called for the continuation of the African Growth Opportunity Act, a treaty providing duty-free access for many African countries, which last year did not secure a vote in Congress.

