Operation Numkhor: Cracking Down on Illegally Imported Luxury Vehicles

In a sweeping operation dubbed 'Operation Numkhor,' sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate have conducted raids at multiple locations across Kerala. Their objective: to crack down on the illegal import of high-end luxury vehicles from Bhutan into India using forged documents.

This extensive operation, involving nearly 30 searches, targeted luxury cars allegedly associated with local movie stars and other influential figures. A total of 36 high-end vehicles were seized, with claims pointing to potential misuses like smuggling gold and narcotics, posing a significant threat to national security.

Officials, who uncovered various financial irregularities, including income tax and GST evasion, are also investigating whether funds from these activities were funneled into terrorist activities. Meanwhile, summonses are to be issued to those implicated to determine their level of awareness of the illegalities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)