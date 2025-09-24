Left Menu

Accident In Poonch: Army Personnel Injured

Five army personnel were injured in a vehicle accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident occurred as they were traveling home on leave. Officials confirmed the soldiers sustained minor injuries and were treated at Sub-district hospital Mendhar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday left five Army personnel injured when their vehicle overturned, according to officials.

The soldiers, stationed in Balnoi near the Line of Control, were on their way home on leave when the accident occurred in Ghani village of Mankoke sector around 7.15 am.

The injured soldiers, with minor injuries, were taken to Sub-district hospital Mendhar for treatment, as officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

