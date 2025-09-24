Accident In Poonch: Army Personnel Injured

An accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday left five Army personnel injured when their vehicle overturned, according to officials.

The soldiers, stationed in Balnoi near the Line of Control, were on their way home on leave when the accident occurred in Ghani village of Mankoke sector around 7.15 am.

The injured soldiers, with minor injuries, were taken to Sub-district hospital Mendhar for treatment, as officials reported.

