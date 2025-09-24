European Markets Tumble Amid Financial Sector Slump
European shares dropped on Wednesday, with financial stocks, particularly banks, leading the declines. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.5%, impacted by a 0.9% drop in major banks like Deutsche Bank and Barclays. Meanwhile, defence stocks gained following positive comments about Ukraine from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:54 IST
European shares experienced a downturn on Wednesday, tracing the overnight declines on Wall Street, as financial and banking sectors spearheaded the losses.
The pan-European STOXX 600 saw a 0.5% decrease, with significant losses marked in the Italian markets. Banking heavyweights such as Deutsche Bank and Barclays skidded over 1%.
On a brighter note, defence stocks gained traction with a 0.8% hike post U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic remarks regarding Ukraine's potential to reclaim territories from Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement