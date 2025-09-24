European Markets Tumble Amid Financial Sector Slump

European shares experienced a downturn on Wednesday, tracing the overnight declines on Wall Street, as financial and banking sectors spearheaded the losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 saw a 0.5% decrease, with significant losses marked in the Italian markets. Banking heavyweights such as Deutsche Bank and Barclays skidded over 1%.

On a brighter note, defence stocks gained traction with a 0.8% hike post U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic remarks regarding Ukraine's potential to reclaim territories from Russia.

