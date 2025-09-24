Jammu and Kashmir Set for Crucial Rajya Sabha Elections

In a significant development, the Election Commission has slated biennial elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir for October 24. This follows a long vacancy stretch since 2021, post the region's division into union territories.

According to the schedule, these elections will fill the seats allocated to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, which had been vacant due to the absence of a required electorate. This situation arose after the former state was restructured as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

The completion of these elections, with the vote count set an hour after polling concludes, signifies a pivotal step after the legislative assembly of the union territory was constituted, restoring the electoral process in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)