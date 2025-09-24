Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for National Portal to Trace Missing Children

The Supreme Court has instructed the Indian government to create a nationwide online portal focused on tracing missing children. This move seeks to address the current lack of coordination among state police departments. A dedicated officer in each state would manage cases, disseminate information, and enhance investigation efforts.

Updated: 24-09-2025 13:55 IST
In a bid to enhance the tracing efforts for missing children, the Supreme Court has directed the Indian government to establish a comprehensive online portal managed by the home ministry. The initiative aims to streamline coordination among police authorities across states and union territories.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan emphasized the urgent need for effective collaboration. The proposed portal is expected to have state-specific officers responsible for managing cases of missing children and ensuring prompt information dissemination.

This directive is part of ongoing efforts following reports from NGO Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan and existing cases highlighted in the 'Khoya/Paya portal.' The court seeks a well-coordinated national strategy to combat child kidnapping and trafficking.

