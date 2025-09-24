Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Russian Industrial Heartland

Ukraine's domestic security service reportedly executed a drone strike targeting the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in central Russia's Bashkortostan region overnight, according to a security source who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

The incident, which resulted in a fire, represents the second attack on a significant industrial facility in the Russian region in just one week, the source added.

This latest strike underscores the escalating tensions in the area, as industrial assets become focal points in the ongoing conflict.

