Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Russian Industrial Heartland
Ukraine's domestic security service reportedly conducted a drone strike on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan region. This strike, which caused a fire, marks the second attack on a major industrial site in the area within a week, highlighting escalating tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's domestic security service reportedly executed a drone strike targeting the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in central Russia's Bashkortostan region overnight, according to a security source who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.
The incident, which resulted in a fire, represents the second attack on a significant industrial facility in the Russian region in just one week, the source added.
This latest strike underscores the escalating tensions in the area, as industrial assets become focal points in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
