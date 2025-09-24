Pilot Plea for Justice: The Call for a Judicial Probe into Air India Crash
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is urging a judicial inquiry into the Air India Dreamliner crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. The current investigation faces allegations of bias and compromise. FIP contends an independent court inquiry is crucial for transparency and justice in aviation safety.
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has raised concerns over the ongoing investigation into the Air India Dreamliner crash that claimed 260 lives. The organization is calling for a judicial probe, asserting that the current investigative process is 'compromised' and lacks transparency.
The push for a formal judicial inquiry gains momentum as the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots involved, also demands a thorough examination by government authorities. In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu dated September 22, the FIP highlights the need for a judicial inquiry to rectify procedural flaws and uphold India's reputation in the global aviation community.
The Supreme Court has acknowledged the necessity of an independent probe following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The Court has issued notices for a fair examination of the crash to ensure justice for victims and their families, and address underlying systemic issues that may have contributed to this tragedy.
