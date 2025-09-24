Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Pledges Support to Rain-Hit Farmers

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assures aid to farmers affected by heavy rains in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. The torrential downpour has claimed lives and damaged crops. Shinde emphasized government support during his visit to the flood-hit Dharashiv district. Political parties urged to prioritize relief efforts over politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharashiv | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:20 IST
Maharashtra Government Pledges Support to Rain-Hit Farmers
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured comprehensive support to farmers devastated by recent adverse weather conditions in the Marathwada region. Visiting the flood-stricken Dharashiv district, Shinde, alongside Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant, engaged firsthand with affected agriculturalists and residents.

The catastrophic rainfall, unprecedented in this typically dry area, has resulted in at least eight fatalities, inundated numerous villages, damaged homes, and laid waste to over 30,000 hectares of farmland, authorities reported. The National Disaster Response Force has been instrumental in rescuing individuals and providing essential relief.

Shinde urged political entities to focus on compassionate relief efforts rather than political maneuvering, emphasizing the government's commitment to aiding those in distress. Marathwada has recorded 28.5% more rainfall than usual for this period, according to data reported up to Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

Guinea's New Constitution: A Pathway for Junta Leadership?

 Guinea
2
CSIR: A Pillar of Innovation and Industry Collaboration in India's Journey to Viksit Bharat

CSIR: A Pillar of Innovation and Industry Collaboration in India's Journey t...

 India
3
Kanpur Authorities Exile Ex-Press Club Chief for Alleged Crime Links

Kanpur Authorities Exile Ex-Press Club Chief for Alleged Crime Links

 India
4
Drone Drama: Israeli Device Crashes at UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon

Drone Drama: Israeli Device Crashes at UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025