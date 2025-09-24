Maharashtra Government Pledges Support to Rain-Hit Farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured comprehensive support to farmers devastated by recent adverse weather conditions in the Marathwada region. Visiting the flood-stricken Dharashiv district, Shinde, alongside Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant, engaged firsthand with affected agriculturalists and residents.

The catastrophic rainfall, unprecedented in this typically dry area, has resulted in at least eight fatalities, inundated numerous villages, damaged homes, and laid waste to over 30,000 hectares of farmland, authorities reported. The National Disaster Response Force has been instrumental in rescuing individuals and providing essential relief.

Shinde urged political entities to focus on compassionate relief efforts rather than political maneuvering, emphasizing the government's commitment to aiding those in distress. Marathwada has recorded 28.5% more rainfall than usual for this period, according to data reported up to Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)