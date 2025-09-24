Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation Amid Kolkata Rainfall Tragedy

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for families affected by rainfall-related incidents, stressing employment support. She urged CESC to provide additional compensation due to negligence, highlighting the poor dredging of waterways as a critical factor in Kolkata's waterlogging issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:05 IST
Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation Amid Kolkata Rainfall Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state.

Banerjee urged the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those electrocuted in Kolkata, highlighting negligence as a contributing factor. At least 10 people have died since Tuesday due to these incidents, with nine fatalities caused by electrocution amid waterlogging.

Addressing the inauguration of Durga Puja in south Kolkata, Banerjee assured attendees that the state government would ensure employment for the next of kin of the deceased, even if CESC fails to provide jobs. She criticized inadequate dredging of waterways over decades for aggravating waterlogging issues.

TRENDING

1
Strategic MoU Enhances Cooperation Between CAG and CBDT

Strategic MoU Enhances Cooperation Between CAG and CBDT

 India
2
KTR Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises to Gig Workers

KTR Criticizes Congress for Broken Promises to Gig Workers

 India
3
Empowering Africa: Merck Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiatives with First Ladies

Empowering Africa: Merck Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiatives with First ...

 India
4
Man Arrested for Desecrating Temple Over Construction Dispute

Man Arrested for Desecrating Temple Over Construction Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025