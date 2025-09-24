Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation Amid Kolkata Rainfall Tragedy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state.

Banerjee urged the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those electrocuted in Kolkata, highlighting negligence as a contributing factor. At least 10 people have died since Tuesday due to these incidents, with nine fatalities caused by electrocution amid waterlogging.

Addressing the inauguration of Durga Puja in south Kolkata, Banerjee assured attendees that the state government would ensure employment for the next of kin of the deceased, even if CESC fails to provide jobs. She criticized inadequate dredging of waterways over decades for aggravating waterlogging issues.