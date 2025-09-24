Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea on Tihar Jail Graves

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking the removal of terrorists Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt's graves from Tihar Jail. The court stated no laws prohibit burials in jail and dismissed the public interest litigation for lack of evidence supporting claims of glorification.

The Delhi High Court rejected a petition that aimed to remove the graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar Jail. Filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and Jitendra Singh, the plea argued that the graves' presence risked glorifying terrorism.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, alongside Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, emphasized the absence of legal prohibitions against burials within jail premises. The bench also highlighted a lack of evidence indicating the graves had become sites of radical pilgrimages.

The petition contended the graves violated Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, and posed a threat to public order. However, the court noted that Tihar Jail, as a state-owned facility, permits such burials, and emphasized respect for the deceased's last rites.

