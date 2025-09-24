Left Menu

Delhi High Court Quashes NHAI's CLAT-PG Recruitment Criterion

The Delhi High Court invalidated a notification by the NHAI that used CLAT-PG scores as a criterion for lawyer recruitment, citing a lack of rational basis. The court maintained that criteria suitable for academic admissions should not be applied to public employment, considering it discriminatory and constitutionally untenable.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:16 IST
In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday nullified a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) notification that utilized scores from the Common Law Admission Test for Postgraduates (CLAT-PG) as a recruitment criterion for lawyers. The court held that the basis lacked a rational connection to public employment requirements.

Presiding over the case, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela concluded that evaluating candidates for employment using a metric designed for academic admissions was inappropriate. The decision emphasized the differing skill sets required for higher education and public employment.

The court underscored the potential discrimination against candidates who did not participate in CLAT-PG but were otherwise qualified and stated the recruitment criteria violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Indian Constitution. The verdict responded to a petition challenging the legality and fairness of NHAI's August 11 notification.

