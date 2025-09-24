Left Menu

Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Puducherry

The Puducherry Congress, spearheaded by V Narayanasamy, staged a protest against the local government's inability to supply safe drinking water. Accusations of health issues due to contaminated water were raised, reflecting inadequate coordination among departments, causing distress among residents in several areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:40 IST
Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

A protest against the Puducherry government's failure to provide safe drinking water was led by senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday. The demonstration took place outside Raj Nivas, urging the Lieutenant Governor to take immediate action.

Narayanasamy highlighted the severe health issues arising from contaminated water, affecting residents in numerous areas. He criticized the AINRC-BJP coalition for its mismanagement, citing coordination issues between the PWD and Local Administration as the main cause of sewage contamination in water pipelines.

Reports of hospitalizations and allegations of fatalities related to the water crisis further fueled the protest. The Congress leader condemned Chief Minister N Rangasamy for neglecting those hospital-bound due to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence

Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence

 India
2
Anand Piramal Takes Helm as Chairman of Piramal Finance

Anand Piramal Takes Helm as Chairman of Piramal Finance

 India
3
Breakthrough Agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Deadlock

Breakthrough Agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Deadlock

 Global
4
Regulating Non-Basmati Rice Exports: A New Policy Shift

Regulating Non-Basmati Rice Exports: A New Policy Shift

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025