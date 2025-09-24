Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Puducherry

A protest against the Puducherry government's failure to provide safe drinking water was led by senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday. The demonstration took place outside Raj Nivas, urging the Lieutenant Governor to take immediate action.

Narayanasamy highlighted the severe health issues arising from contaminated water, affecting residents in numerous areas. He criticized the AINRC-BJP coalition for its mismanagement, citing coordination issues between the PWD and Local Administration as the main cause of sewage contamination in water pipelines.

Reports of hospitalizations and allegations of fatalities related to the water crisis further fueled the protest. The Congress leader condemned Chief Minister N Rangasamy for neglecting those hospital-bound due to the crisis.

