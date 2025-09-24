WaveX Expands AVGC-XR Startup Ecosystem with Seven New Incubation Centers

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting’s flagship WAVES initiative has taken a transformative step forward with the expansion of its dedicated startup accelerator platform, WaveX. In a landmark announcement, WaveX has unveiled the launch of seven new incubation centers across India, in addition to the already operational facility at the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai. This marks the first time that a dedicated accelerator-cum-incubator program has been rolled out specifically for startups in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics (AVGC) and Extended Reality (XR) domains.

Nationwide Network of Incubation Centers

The newly announced incubation centers will be hosted at:

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi

IIMC, Jammu

IIMC, Dhenkanal, Odisha

IIMC, Kottayam, Kerala

IIMC, Amravati, Maharashtra

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Maharashtra

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, West Bengal

With this expansion, WaveX is set to build a pan-India incubation network that will provide startups with access to advanced infrastructure, co-working spaces, creative labs, mentorship, and global exposure opportunities.

Cutting-Edge Facilities for Creators

The flagship IICT Incubator in Mumbai has already set global benchmarks with its world-class infrastructure, and the new centers are being designed to replicate this model. Facilities include:

8K Red Raptor Vista Vision camera , 4K HDR preview theatre with Dolby Atmos

High-performance Alienware workstations for rendering and game development

A state-of-the-art virtual production stage with LED walls

Photogrammetry systems for hyper-realistic modeling

Professional sound and color-mix theatres , 4K HDR edit suites

VR testing kits and the latest gaming consoles

Startups will be able to design, develop, and validate projects in film production, gaming, immersive media, and digital content creation at global standards. Resources will be available both on-site and digitally, ensuring wide accessibility.

Global Opportunities and Industry Connect

One of WaveX’s strongest differentiators is its emphasis on international market access. Startups incubated under WaveX will have the chance to showcase their innovations at prestigious global events such as VivaTech in Paris and the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in the USA.

Additionally, partnerships are being forged with IITs, T-Hub, and other premier incubators to create a wider innovation ecosystem, while media units under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting—such as Doordarshan, All India Radio, FTII, PIB, and New Media Wing—will provide real-world collaboration opportunities. Select startups may also receive priority in projects outsourced by these media units, offering direct access to large-scale government media initiatives.

Structured Support for Startups

Startups selected for incubation will gain access to a comprehensive support package that includes:

Co-working spaces, digital labs, and green-screen studios

High-speed internet, hosting servers, cloud credits from AWS/Google , and access to India AI compute services

Sandbox testing in OTT, VFX, VR, gaming, publishing, and post-production

Structured mentorship from industry experts and global leaders

Policy clinics, investor connect sessions, bootcamps, and masterclasses

This multi-pronged approach ensures that startups not only access technology but also benefit from business modelling, fundraising support, media regulation guidance, and global exposure.

Application Process and Selection

Applications for the upcoming cohort are now open on wavex.wavesbazaar.com. Startups can log in, navigate to the dashboard, and select their preferred incubation center.

Number of Startups: 15 per center in the first batch

Monthly Fee: ₹8,500 + GST

Eligibility: Startups in the Media-Entertainment and AVGC-XR sectors will be prioritized

A Distinctive Incubation Model

WaveX’s incubation operates in two phases:

Active Phase: Intensive mentorship in product development, branding, media regulation, and fundraising. Passive Phase: Lighter mentorship with global showcasing opportunities through Waves Bazaar and ongoing investor engagement.

Unlike traditional incubators that focus on ready-made products, WaveX is designed to nurture early-stage ventures in the “unreal stage,” particularly relevant in AVGC-XR where innovation often precedes market-ready products. The model emphasizes potential over current prototypes, empowering creators in gaming, OTT, AI-driven content, and immersive technologies.

With its nationwide incubation network, WaveX is set to transform India into a global hub for AVGC-XR innovation. By combining infrastructure, mentorship, government and industry partnerships, and international exposure, the initiative will empower next-generation entrepreneurs to turn their creative visions into market-ready realities.