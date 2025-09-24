Left Menu

Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Jharkhand: Major Victory for Law Enforcement

In Jharkhand's Gumla district, a gunfight led to the death of three members of the banned Maoist group JJMP. Security forces, including the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, engaged the Maoists early Wednesday. An operation based on intelligence recovered weapons and marked a strategic victory against Maoists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, three members of the banned Maoist group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were killed during an intense gunfight with security forces in Gumla district on Wednesday morning. Personnel from the elite Jharkhand Jaguar and local police teams engaged in the encounter.

The confrontation occurred near Kechki village, inside Bishnupur police's jurisdiction, at around 8 am, following a tip-off about JJMP members in the area. Inspector-General (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S informed PTI about the seizure of three weapons from the scene. The deceased Maoists were identified as Lalu Lohra, Sujit Oraon, and Chotu Oraon.

Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman said the operation was meticulously planned based on intelligence inputs. ''Upon locating the Maoists, they opened fire on our team, leading to a retaliatory action that resulted in their fatalities. The JJMP outfit is now severely weakened, with nine killed, three under arrest and others surrendered,'' he added. Jharkhand's DGP Anurag Gupta asserted a commitment to eradicating Maoist presence by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

