Chhattisgarh's Security Forces Make Headway in Fight Against Naxalites

The Chhattisgarh police reported that at least 14 Naxalites were killed in distinct encounters with security forces in the Bastar region on Saturday. In Sukma, 12 ultras were neutralized, while two were eliminated in the adjacent Bijapur district, according to authorities.

Both operations were carried out by the District Reserve Guard, part of the state police, following intelligence about the presence of Maoist elements in the region, stated a senior police official. The gunfire exchange began around 8 am in Sukma, resulting in the recovery of 12 cadavers.

In Bijapur, a separate encounter ensued at around 5 am, leading to the recovery of two Naxalite bodies. Authorities retrieved a cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS, and self-loading rifles, with more details to follow after the operation's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)