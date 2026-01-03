Chhattisgarh's Security Forces Make Headway in Fight Against Naxalites
In Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, security forces killed 14 Naxalites in two separate encounters. Twelve were killed in Sukma and two in Bijapur. The operations were led by the District Reserve Guard following intelligence reports on Maoist presence. Weapons were also recovered at the encounter sites.
The Chhattisgarh police reported that at least 14 Naxalites were killed in distinct encounters with security forces in the Bastar region on Saturday. In Sukma, 12 ultras were neutralized, while two were eliminated in the adjacent Bijapur district, according to authorities.
Both operations were carried out by the District Reserve Guard, part of the state police, following intelligence about the presence of Maoist elements in the region, stated a senior police official. The gunfire exchange began around 8 am in Sukma, resulting in the recovery of 12 cadavers.
In Bijapur, a separate encounter ensued at around 5 am, leading to the recovery of two Naxalite bodies. Authorities retrieved a cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS, and self-loading rifles, with more details to follow after the operation's conclusion.
