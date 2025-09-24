Mob Suspicion Leads to False Accusations in Gorakhpur

In an unfortunate incident in Gorakhpur's Gulriha area, four youths became victims of a false theft suspicion, resulting in their assault by locals. Thankfully, police intervention prevented the situation from escalating into a violent mob-lynching.

Officers from five police stations, including Gulriha and Chiluatal, arrived promptly to rescue the youths. Initial investigations showed that the youths were not involved in any theft but were at a location under questionable circumstances, raising alarms among the villagers.

Officials discovered objectionable photographs hinting at the youths' involvement in homosexual relations. As a result, they were detained and charged under breach of peace while further investigations continue. This incident highlights the pressing issue of misinformation leading to violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)