Mob Suspicion Leads to False Accusations in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur's Gulriha area, four youths were mistakenly accused of theft and assaulted by villagers before police intervention. The misunderstanding stemmed from a separate incident involving their presence at an inappropriate location. Police investigations revealed no theft involvement, but suggest potential homosexual relations, leading to a breach of peace charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:07 IST
In an unfortunate incident in Gorakhpur's Gulriha area, four youths became victims of a false theft suspicion, resulting in their assault by locals. Thankfully, police intervention prevented the situation from escalating into a violent mob-lynching.

Officers from five police stations, including Gulriha and Chiluatal, arrived promptly to rescue the youths. Initial investigations showed that the youths were not involved in any theft but were at a location under questionable circumstances, raising alarms among the villagers.

Officials discovered objectionable photographs hinting at the youths' involvement in homosexual relations. As a result, they were detained and charged under breach of peace while further investigations continue. This incident highlights the pressing issue of misinformation leading to violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

