South Kashmir Arrest: Key Link in Pahalgam Attack Uncovered

Police have arrested Mohd Yousuf Katari in South Kashmir for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The arrest follows an intelligence lead. The attack, masterminded by Sulieman alias Asif, resulted in 26 casualties, primarily tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:29 IST
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in South Kashmir have detained an individual accused of aiding the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22. This arrest took place following a crucial intelligence tip-off.

The apprehended, identified as 26-year-old Mohd Yousuf Katari, was taken into custody by Srinagar police in the Kulgam district. Katari stands accused of providing significant logistical aid to the terrorists who carried out the attack.

Those involved in the attack, including its alleged mastermind Sulieman alias Asif, were killed in the July 29 Operation Mahadev. The encounter also saw the demise of Jibran and Hamza Afghani, with Jibran linked to another attack at the Sonamarg Tunnel in October 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

