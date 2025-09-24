South Kashmir Arrest: Key Link in Pahalgam Attack Uncovered

Authorities in South Kashmir have detained an individual accused of aiding the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22. This arrest took place following a crucial intelligence tip-off.

The apprehended, identified as 26-year-old Mohd Yousuf Katari, was taken into custody by Srinagar police in the Kulgam district. Katari stands accused of providing significant logistical aid to the terrorists who carried out the attack.

Those involved in the attack, including its alleged mastermind Sulieman alias Asif, were killed in the July 29 Operation Mahadev. The encounter also saw the demise of Jibran and Hamza Afghani, with Jibran linked to another attack at the Sonamarg Tunnel in October 2024.

