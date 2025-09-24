Left Menu

Deadly Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility: Shooter Takes Own Life

A shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas resulted in multiple injuries, with the shooter dead by suicide. The attack's motive remains unclear as ICE and Homeland Security investigate. The incident follows recent attacks targeting ICE agents in Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic event unfolded at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, where a shooter opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries before taking their own life. The incident has left the community and law enforcement searching for answers.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during a CNN interview, noting that it remains uncertain whether the victims were employees, civilians, or detainees. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem disclosed ongoing investigations and remarked on a troubling trend of increased violence against ICE agents.

The facility, strategically located near Interstate 35 East, and neighboring hotels and the Dallas Love Field airport, saw emergency services respond swiftly. This event is part of a series of recent attacks on immigration-related sites across Texas, underscoring a disturbing wave of violence targeting federal agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

