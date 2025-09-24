Deadly Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility: Shooter Takes Own Life

A tragic event unfolded at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, where a shooter opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries before taking their own life. The incident has left the community and law enforcement searching for answers.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during a CNN interview, noting that it remains uncertain whether the victims were employees, civilians, or detainees. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem disclosed ongoing investigations and remarked on a troubling trend of increased violence against ICE agents.

The facility, strategically located near Interstate 35 East, and neighboring hotels and the Dallas Love Field airport, saw emergency services respond swiftly. This event is part of a series of recent attacks on immigration-related sites across Texas, underscoring a disturbing wave of violence targeting federal agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)