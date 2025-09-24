Cross-Border Search: The Rescue of a Minor Eloped to Nepal

A 16-year-old girl from Shahbad Dairy in Delhi, who allegedly eloped with a 22-year-old man, has been successfully traced in Nepal, officials reported on Wednesday. The police involved in the case used extensive investigative techniques to bring her safely back to India, though the alleged abductor remains on the run.

The girl and the man, Dilip, were said to have married and traveled extensively, starting from Tamil Nadu to Bihar before reaching Nepal. Dilip allegedly misled authorities by having his brother book a train ticket using his mobile phone. The girl, missing since May 13, was eventually found through the combined efforts of Delhi and Bihar police using comprehensive tracking methodologies.

Through manual surveillance and technical tracking, police discovered Dilip's movements and organized a multi-state operation to recover the victim, which involved dispatching teams to various locations. The collaborative efforts led to the girl being handed over at the India-Nepal border, although Dilip managed to evade capture and remains at large, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)