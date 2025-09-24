Left Menu

West Bengal Faces NGT's Wrath for Poor Waste Management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) criticized the poor waste management efforts of urban local bodies in West Bengal. Despite Supreme Court directives, significant gaps remain in the processing of solid and liquid waste. The NGT has demanded detailed reports on waste management progress and set a deadline for further compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:13 IST
West Bengal Faces NGT's Wrath for Poor Waste Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed harsh criticism towards the urban local bodies (ULBs) in West Bengal for their inadequate progress in managing solid and liquid waste. Despite receiving clear directives from the Supreme Court, the NGT noted persistent and significant deficiencies.

The East Zone Bench of the tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, alongside expert members A Senthil, Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, and Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, reviewed a report submitted by the state's chief secretary. They discovered that only a fraction of the daily generated solid waste is being efficiently processed, highlighting an immense backlog.

Adding urgency to the situation, the tribunal called for comprehensive reports detailing each urban local body's waste management strategies, land availability for setting up waste facilities, and progress on sewage treatment. These reports must be submitted by April 2026, with emphasis also placed on the compliance with Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hero Hockey India League Mini Auctions: Strategic Buys Set Stage for 2026 Season

Hero Hockey India League Mini Auctions: Strategic Buys Set Stage for 2026 Se...

 India
2
NSE Gears Up for Long-Awaited Public Listing

NSE Gears Up for Long-Awaited Public Listing

 India
3
Iran-US Nuclear Tensions Escalate Amid Snapback Sanctions Threat

Iran-US Nuclear Tensions Escalate Amid Snapback Sanctions Threat

 Global
4
RBI's sDQI Score Climbs: A Boost for Data Quality in Banks

RBI's sDQI Score Climbs: A Boost for Data Quality in Banks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025