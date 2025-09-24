West Bengal Faces NGT's Wrath for Poor Waste Management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed harsh criticism towards the urban local bodies (ULBs) in West Bengal for their inadequate progress in managing solid and liquid waste. Despite receiving clear directives from the Supreme Court, the NGT noted persistent and significant deficiencies.

The East Zone Bench of the tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, alongside expert members A Senthil, Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, and Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, reviewed a report submitted by the state's chief secretary. They discovered that only a fraction of the daily generated solid waste is being efficiently processed, highlighting an immense backlog.

Adding urgency to the situation, the tribunal called for comprehensive reports detailing each urban local body's waste management strategies, land availability for setting up waste facilities, and progress on sewage treatment. These reports must be submitted by April 2026, with emphasis also placed on the compliance with Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)