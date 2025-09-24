Prime Minister Dorin Recean of Moldova has raised alarms, alleging that Russia is channeling significant funds into the country's upcoming parliamentary elections. His statements, made just days before the vote, highlight a strategic conflict, as Moldova teeters between aligning with the European Union or succumbing to pro-Russian influences.

Recean details a multifaceted approach by Russia to undermine Moldova's sovereignty, including orchestrated cyberattacks, vote-buying schemes, and disinformation campaigns. These efforts, he claims, are aimed at destabilizing the government and potentially derailing its pro-European trajectory, with crucial implications for the country's future alliance paths.

Amidst these allegations, the government has ramped up investigations, detaining numerous individuals allegedly involved in Russia-backed destabilization plans. The tension is palpable as Moldova resists what Recean brands as a siege, urging citizens to vote honestly in what he terms a 'final battle' for the nation's future, while the West shows their support.

