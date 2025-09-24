Left Menu

Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled

The Delhi High Court urges the Centre and RBI to resolve issues faced by persons with disabilities regarding currency design. Addressing concerns of accessibility, the court emphasizes the need for periodic progress reports and suggests keeping committee recommendations in mind for future note designs.

Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resolve challenges faced by persons with disabilities or those who are visually impaired concerning the comprehensibility of currency notes. This directive comes amidst concerns over the accessibility of financial tools for one of the most vulnerable citizen groups.

The court scrutinized reports from a high-powered committee and the RBI, noting advances in addressing digital accessibility issues. The court has mandated the RBI to meticulously implement these recommendations across banks, with six-monthly progress reports to ensure accountability until the full realization of these aims.

The order came while resolving multiple petitions, including those by advocate Rohit Dandriyal and organizations advocating for the visually impaired. The court recognized significant costs involved in redesigning currency but encouraged future alignment with committee suggestions. It acknowledged the realm of policy-making and technical considerations falls under the Centre and RBI's domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

