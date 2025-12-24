Left Menu

Empowering Visions: A National Conference for the Visually Impaired

A national conference in Jaipur, Rajasthan, will gather over 350 visually impaired attendees from ten states to showcase their contributions in entertainment, innovation, and social causes. Organized by the Recording Club, the event will feature poetry sessions, a 'Kaun Banega Recording Club Champion' competition, and an AI workshop.

This Thursday, Jaipur in Rajasthan will host a transformative four-day conference dedicated to persons with visual impairment, drawing in over 350 participants from ten states across the country.

Organized by the Recording Club, the conference aims to shed light on the significant contributions of visually impaired individuals in entertainment, innovation, and social initiatives. The event lineup boasts an inspiring poetry session featuring renowned poets with visual impairments.

Additionally, attendees can participate in a knowledge-based contest titled 'Kaun Banega Recording Club Champion.' A special workshop will also explore the integration of Artificial Intelligence in everyday activities such as reading, writing, medical consultations, music, and astrology.

