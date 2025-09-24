Left Menu

Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute

The Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management is embroiled in controversy as Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati faces allegations of harassment. Statements from 32 women highlight alleged misuse of power. As police investigate, the institute's environment reflects anxiety and uncertainty among students and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:03 IST
Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The otherwise bustling gates of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj became unusually quiet on Wednesday evening, a stark backdrop to the serious allegations facing the institution. Policemen were posted at the entrance and television crews stood outside as vehicles underwent stringent inspections.

The controversy centers on a 62-year-old self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of harassment by several female students. The investigation has so far recorded the statements of 32 women, with 17 alleging offensive behavior by Saraswati, including abusive language and unwanted advances.

The escalating case, now in the investigative spotlight, also questions the role of three women faculty and administrators accused of pressuring students to comply with Saraswati's demands. Many students, shielded from the media, were escorted off campus under heavy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Boost to Infrastructure and Education

PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Boost to Infrastructure and Education

 India
3
TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge

TruAlt Bioenergy Ignites IPO with Anchor Investment Surge

 India
4
Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and European Nations

Iran's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Bomb Aspirations, Criticism of Israel and Eur...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025