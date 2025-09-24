Quiet Campus Shaken: Allegations Against Self-Styled Godman Rock Vasant Kunj Institute
The Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management is embroiled in controversy as Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati faces allegations of harassment. Statements from 32 women highlight alleged misuse of power. As police investigate, the institute's environment reflects anxiety and uncertainty among students and staff.
The otherwise bustling gates of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj became unusually quiet on Wednesday evening, a stark backdrop to the serious allegations facing the institution. Policemen were posted at the entrance and television crews stood outside as vehicles underwent stringent inspections.
The controversy centers on a 62-year-old self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of harassment by several female students. The investigation has so far recorded the statements of 32 women, with 17 alleging offensive behavior by Saraswati, including abusive language and unwanted advances.
The escalating case, now in the investigative spotlight, also questions the role of three women faculty and administrators accused of pressuring students to comply with Saraswati's demands. Many students, shielded from the media, were escorted off campus under heavy security.
