Legal Maneuvering: Bolsonaro's Lawyer Requests End to House Arrest
Lawyers for Jair Bolsonaro have requested his release from house arrest, citing the absence of charges in the investigation leading to his arrest. Bolsonaro, convicted for planning a coup post-2022 election loss, has been under house arrest since August. His son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, faces charges in the U.S.
On Tuesday, legal representatives of Jair Bolsonaro formally submitted a request for his release from house arrest, arguing that no charges have been filed against the former Brazilian President. The request comes amidst ongoing investigations and his conviction for attempting to orchestrate a coup following his 2022 electoral defeat.
Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since August, primarily for his connections to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who intervened in the case on Bolsonaro's behalf. Trump labeled the proceedings against Bolsonaro as a 'witch hunt,' responding with tariffs on Brazil and sanctions on the case's judge.
Meanwhile, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro's son and a Congressman, was charged for allegedly prioritizing personal and family interests over Brazil's. The Brazilian prosecutor general moved to prosecute him on Monday, contrasting with the absence of charges against the former president, which propelled Tuesday's legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)