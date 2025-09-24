Purple Fest 2025: Media Workshop Calls for Inclusive Disability Narratives

In the run-up to the International Purple Fest 2025, India’s largest celebration of disability to be held in Goa from 9–12 October 2025, a high-impact media sensitization workshop on inclusive and intersectional disability reporting was hosted on 22 September 2025 at We the Peoples Hall, United Nations House, New Delhi. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Government of India), the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, the United Nations in India, UN Women, and Rising Flame.

The workshop brought together journalists, editors, disability rights advocates, and media professionals to collectively reimagine how disability is represented in public discourse. By challenging stereotypes and fostering intersectional approaches, the event set the tone for transforming media into a powerful catalyst for inclusion.

Leadership Voices Call for Change

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Subhash Phal Desai, Minister for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, underlined that the International Purple Fest is not just an event but a movement. He called upon the media to embrace diversity in every narrative and ensure that persons with disabilities are represented with dignity, pride, and visibility.

Through a special message, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, described Purple Fest as a platform for transformative change. He noted, “By bringing together global experts, innovators, policymakers, and communities, the Fest will showcase how inclusive thinking and universal design can reshape our societies.” He emphasized that India is emerging as a hub of inclusive innovation, reaffirming the government’s commitment to leaving no one behind.

Ms. Richa Shanker, Deputy Director General, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, added that the festival represents a shift in narrative—from marginalization to empowerment. She urged all stakeholders, particularly the media, to support this transition by portraying persons with disabilities as equal citizens and leaders.

UN Perspective on Media’s Role

Mr. Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, highlighted the power of media in shaping perceptions and influencing social change. He urged journalists to move beyond charity-driven portrayals and adopt a rights-based approach. He stressed the importance of shifting narratives from “silence to active voice, from the margins to the mainstream,” ensuring that disability is seen as part of core social and economic development.

Purple Fest: Beyond a Celebration

Giving a preview of the upcoming Purple Fest, Shri Taha Haaziq, Secretary, Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, explained its diverse programming. The event will include Purple Think Tanks, Purple Conventions, and Purple Experience Zones, celebrating creativity, talent, and fun. He emphasized that the Fest is designed not only as a policy platform but also as a celebration of human spirit and diversity.

Adding to this, Nidhi Goyal, Founder of Rising Flame, stressed the need to move beyond portraying persons with disabilities as either heroes or victims of pity. She called for nuanced, human-centered storytelling that amplifies the authentic voices of disabled individuals.

Interactive Sessions and Takeaways

The workshop featured interactive sessions with senior journalists, disability rights leaders, and communication professionals. Key themes included:

Challenging stereotypes in disability reporting.

Promoting gender-sensitive and intersectional storytelling.

Ensuring rights-based and inclusive communication.

Using media as a tool for social inclusion and systemic change.

Sessions led by UN Women underscored the importance of intersectionality, particularly highlighting how women with disabilities often face multiple layers of discrimination. Panelists urged the media to prioritize inclusivity not only in content but also in newsroom practices.

A Call to Action

The workshop concluded with a collective call to action for the media to actively shape narratives that are accurate, inclusive, and empowering. Participants agreed that the International Purple Fest 2025 must serve as a turning point in how India—and the world—perceives disability.

By placing dignity and rights at the center of reporting, the event set the stage for the Purple Fest in Goa to be more than a festival—it is positioned as a movement for inclusion, equity, and transformation.