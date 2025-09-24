Gunman Targets ICE in Dallas: A Surge of Political Violence
A gunman labeled "ANTI-ICE" on a bullet, killed one person, and injured two others at a Dallas ICE field office before committing suicide. The shooting is viewed as ideologically motivated. This follows recent political violence, increasing concerns about U.S. political stability and ICE's role in immigration enforcement.
A gunman inscribed with "ANTI-ICE" on one of his bullets, fatally shot a person and injured two others at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday, before ending his own life, according to officials.
FBI Director Kash Patel revealed a photo of the suspect's unspent shell casings marked with "ANTI-ICE." While the investigation continues, initial evidence suggests an ideological motive, Patel noted. Special Agent-in-Charge Joseph Rothrock described the incident as "targeted violence," raising concerns over political tensions.
Amid growing fears of political violence, the attack follows a sniper's killing of activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, prompting discussions about unrest in the U.S. The Trump administration's ICE enforcement has faced protests, with recent clashes at facilities. This shooting marks the third attack on Texas Department of Homeland Security locations this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Targeted Attack at Dallas ICE Office Raises Concerns of Escalating Political Violence
Jimmy Kimmel's Return: A Broadcast Battle with the Trump Administration
Trump Administration's H-1B Visa Overhaul: What It Means for the Tech Industry
Trump Administration Labels Barrio 18 Gang as Foreign Terrorist Organization
Trump Administration Proposes H-1B Visa Overhaul: A Focus on Higher Wages