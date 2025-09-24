Left Menu

Gunman Targets ICE in Dallas: A Surge of Political Violence

A gunman labeled "ANTI-ICE" on a bullet, killed one person, and injured two others at a Dallas ICE field office before committing suicide. The shooting is viewed as ideologically motivated. This follows recent political violence, increasing concerns about U.S. political stability and ICE's role in immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:28 IST
Gunman Targets ICE in Dallas: A Surge of Political Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A gunman inscribed with "ANTI-ICE" on one of his bullets, fatally shot a person and injured two others at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday, before ending his own life, according to officials.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed a photo of the suspect's unspent shell casings marked with "ANTI-ICE." While the investigation continues, initial evidence suggests an ideological motive, Patel noted. Special Agent-in-Charge Joseph Rothrock described the incident as "targeted violence," raising concerns over political tensions.

Amid growing fears of political violence, the attack follows a sniper's killing of activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, prompting discussions about unrest in the U.S. The Trump administration's ICE enforcement has faced protests, with recent clashes at facilities. This shooting marks the third attack on Texas Department of Homeland Security locations this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NSE Gains Momentum: A Resilient Path to Public Listing

NSE Gains Momentum: A Resilient Path to Public Listing

 India
2
LIC Mutual Fund Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu's Growing Market

LIC Mutual Fund Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu's Growing Market

 India
3
Costa Rica Restores Airspace After Disruptive Power Outage

Costa Rica Restores Airspace After Disruptive Power Outage

 Global
4
Guterres Calls for Ambitious Climate Goals Ahead of COP30

Guterres Calls for Ambitious Climate Goals Ahead of COP30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025