Gunman Targets ICE in Dallas: A Surge of Political Violence

A gunman inscribed with "ANTI-ICE" on one of his bullets, fatally shot a person and injured two others at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas on Wednesday, before ending his own life, according to officials.

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed a photo of the suspect's unspent shell casings marked with "ANTI-ICE." While the investigation continues, initial evidence suggests an ideological motive, Patel noted. Special Agent-in-Charge Joseph Rothrock described the incident as "targeted violence," raising concerns over political tensions.

Amid growing fears of political violence, the attack follows a sniper's killing of activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, prompting discussions about unrest in the U.S. The Trump administration's ICE enforcement has faced protests, with recent clashes at facilities. This shooting marks the third attack on Texas Department of Homeland Security locations this year.

