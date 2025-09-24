Left Menu

Empowering Women: Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana Unveiled

Haryana's 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' launches, offering Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to eligible women. Around 22 lakh women are set to benefit. The scheme aligns with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary. It marks the BJP's pledge made ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is set to roll out the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', providing financial aid of Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women across the state. The initiative will kick off on Thursday, in line with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is initiating the program by launching a mobile app from Panchkula, enabling women to register for the scheme conveniently. A budgetary allocation of Rs 5,000 crore was announced by the state government earlier this year to fund this initiative.

The scheme ensures that approximately 22 lakh women between 23 and 60 years old, belonging to families earning up to Rs one lakh annually, will receive the financial aid. Women above 60 will qualify for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme. Special events in all 22 districts will commemorate the launch, with leaders and officials participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

