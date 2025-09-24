Tragic Day in Jharkhand: Multiple Fatal Accidents Claim Lives
Three individuals, including a young student, lost their lives in separate road incidents across Jharkhand's Gumla, Giridih, and Koderma districts. The tragedies highlight the region's road safety challenges, with incidents involving head-on collisions with trucks and hit-and-run cases under investigation by local police.
Three tragic road incidents occurred in Jharkhand, leaving three dead, including a 23-year-old student. The accidents happened in different districts - Gumla, Giridih, and Koderma.
The first fatality was reported in Gumla, where a 32-year-old man named Vishnu Lohar from Dhanbad died after a motorcycle-truck collision. His companion was injured and is receiving treatment.
In Giridih, student Tridev Kumar Verma was struck and killed by a truck. Meanwhile, in Koderma, Saryu Rai, aged 55, was fatally mowed down by a truck, with police investigating these grim incidents.
