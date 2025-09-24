Tragic Day in Jharkhand: Multiple Fatal Accidents Claim Lives

Three tragic road incidents occurred in Jharkhand, leaving three dead, including a 23-year-old student. The accidents happened in different districts - Gumla, Giridih, and Koderma.

The first fatality was reported in Gumla, where a 32-year-old man named Vishnu Lohar from Dhanbad died after a motorcycle-truck collision. His companion was injured and is receiving treatment.

In Giridih, student Tridev Kumar Verma was struck and killed by a truck. Meanwhile, in Koderma, Saryu Rai, aged 55, was fatally mowed down by a truck, with police investigating these grim incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)