Tragic Day in Jharkhand: Multiple Fatal Accidents Claim Lives

Three individuals, including a young student, lost their lives in separate road incidents across Jharkhand's Gumla, Giridih, and Koderma districts. The tragedies highlight the region's road safety challenges, with incidents involving head-on collisions with trucks and hit-and-run cases under investigation by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three tragic road incidents occurred in Jharkhand, leaving three dead, including a 23-year-old student. The accidents happened in different districts - Gumla, Giridih, and Koderma.

The first fatality was reported in Gumla, where a 32-year-old man named Vishnu Lohar from Dhanbad died after a motorcycle-truck collision. His companion was injured and is receiving treatment.

In Giridih, student Tridev Kumar Verma was struck and killed by a truck. Meanwhile, in Koderma, Saryu Rai, aged 55, was fatally mowed down by a truck, with police investigating these grim incidents.

