Left Menu

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Fraud Unveil Dark Secrets

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, chairman of a management institute in Delhi, has been accused of sexually harassing 17 students. He allegedly targeted students admitted under the EWS quota, threatening to fail them academically. The police are actively searching for Saraswati, who is also linked to previous allegations of fraud and molestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:48 IST
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Fraud Unveil Dark Secrets
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and chairman of a private management institute in Delhi, faces grave allegations of sexually harassing 17 students. The accused allegedly singled out students from economically weaker sections, threatening them with academic repercussions if they did not submit to his demands.

The Delhi police have launched a manhunt for the elusive Swami, who is also wanted for using a forged diplomatic license plate. His past is checkered with similar accusations, including cases of fraud and molestation previously filed against him.

Saraswati's ties to the Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka have been severed, and police efforts focus on locating the accused, who has been consistently changing his location to evade capture. Meanwhile, student allegations are corroborated by substantial digital evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Unions Gear Up for Strikes to Challenge Lecornu's Fiscal Policies

French Unions Gear Up for Strikes to Challenge Lecornu's Fiscal Policies

 Global
2
Tragic Shooting at Dallas Immigration Facility

Tragic Shooting at Dallas Immigration Facility

 United States
3
Family Drama: Woman's Forced Return to Parents Goes Viral

Family Drama: Woman's Forced Return to Parents Goes Viral

 India
4
For first time in nearly 60 years, a Syrian president addresses UN after longtime predecessor's ouster, reports AP.

For first time in nearly 60 years, a Syrian president addresses UN after lon...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025