Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Fraud Unveil Dark Secrets

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and chairman of a private management institute in Delhi, faces grave allegations of sexually harassing 17 students. The accused allegedly singled out students from economically weaker sections, threatening them with academic repercussions if they did not submit to his demands.

The Delhi police have launched a manhunt for the elusive Swami, who is also wanted for using a forged diplomatic license plate. His past is checkered with similar accusations, including cases of fraud and molestation previously filed against him.

Saraswati's ties to the Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka have been severed, and police efforts focus on locating the accused, who has been consistently changing his location to evade capture. Meanwhile, student allegations are corroborated by substantial digital evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)