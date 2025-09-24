Dr. Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Dental Technology Innovation Hub at MAIDS Delhi

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Dental Technology Innovation Hub at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), New Delhi. The facility has been jointly supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and represents a milestone in India’s push towards self-reliance in medical and dental technologies.

Advancing Self-Reliance in Dental Sciences

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Singh highlighted the Hub as an affordable, research-oriented, and therapy-driven facility designed to transform dental healthcare in India. He said the facility will not only serve as a cost-effective center for diagnostics and innovation but also play a vital role in reducing dependency on imported dental implants, devices, and consumables.

“This initiative reflects the progressive vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where science and innovation are being applied in every sector to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

An Inclusive Platform for Innovation

The Minister emphasized that the Hub has been designed as an inclusive innovation ecosystem, offering opportunities for start-ups, MSMEs, innovators, and academia to collaborate. By integrating multiple stakeholders, the project exemplifies the “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Nation” approach that has shaped governance and policy implementation over the last decade.

He recalled how in earlier years, Indian healthcare was heavily dependent on imported medical and dental implants. Today, domestic institutions are producing synthetic and biodegradable materials at international standards, positioning India as a global hub for specialized medical procedures and medical tourism.

Policy Support and Expanding Medical Capacity

Dr. Singh also drew attention to the government’s policy reforms that support medical technology and device manufacturing. These include the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 and the Medical Devices Rules 2017, both of which aim to strengthen India’s medical devices ecosystem through quality assurance, innovation, and regulatory ease.

He further announced that the government has approved an increase of 1,000 undergraduate and 5,000 postgraduate medical seats, including provisions for dental sciences. This step, he said, would ensure a stronger talent pipeline in line with the rising demand for healthcare professionals.

Future-Oriented Healthcare and Interdisciplinary Links

Dr. Singh underscored the growing demand for dental and medical care due to rising life expectancy, and highlighted the need for an interdisciplinary approach. Dental sciences, he noted, are increasingly linked with other specialities such as endocrinology, cardiovascular medicine, diabetes management, and geriatric care.

He also praised the use of AI tools and digital technologies in modern dentistry, and suggested stronger collaborations with engineering and technology institutions to develop cutting-edge innovations in dental prosthetics, regenerative treatments, and minimally invasive procedures.

Preparing for Viksit Bharat 2047

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh envisioned the Hub as a critical institution that will prepare dentists of the future to meet the healthcare needs of a Viksit Bharat 2047. “If we are to ensure sharp teeth for a developed India, it is institutions like this that will provide the backbone,” he remarked.

Key Attendees

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of senior dignitaries including:

Dr. Abhay Karandikar , Secretary, DST

Dr. Rajiv Bahl , Secretary, Department of Health Research & DG-ICMR

Dr. Arundeep Kaur Lamba , Director-Principal, MAIDS

Shri Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi

The inauguration of the Dental Technology Innovation Hub at MAIDS marks a new chapter in India’s healthcare innovation journey. By combining policy reforms, cutting-edge science, and inclusive opportunities for start-ups and innovators, the Hub will strengthen India’s role as a leader in dental technologies while improving awareness, accessibility, and affordability for millions of citizens.