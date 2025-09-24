Left Menu

Heated Debate Over Women's Safety Stirs Odisha Assembly

The Odisha Assembly saw a fierce debate between the BJP and BJD over women's safety, leading to a Congress walkout. The BJD criticized the BJP for inadequate protection for women, citing recent crimes. The BJP countered with claims of improvement since taking power, prompting further disputes.

Heated Debate Over Women's Safety Stirs Odisha Assembly
The Odisha Assembly session on Wednesday erupted into fierce exchanges between ruling BJP members and opposition BJD over women's safety in the state. This high-stakes debate escalated when Congress members, led by CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam, staged a walkout amid slogans against the BJP, accusing the government of inaction amid rising crimes against women.

Heightening tensions, BJD's Goutam Buddha Das accused the BJP administration of failing to safeguard even women in law enforcement, citing the alleged murder of a police constable by her husband, also an officer. Das spotlighted another tragedy, alleging negligence in the case of a Bhograi woman who, denied justice, succumbed to self-immolation, with ABVP members implicated.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan countered, detailing arrests made in the constable's murder case and castigating the former BJD government for allegedly shielding suspects. Harichandan vowed a just re-examination of a related case, striking back at allegations against BJP by framing it as a corrective government restoring order after alleged BJD mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

