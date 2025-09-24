Left Menu

Ladakh Erupts: Statehood Protests Turn Violent

Violence erupted in Ladakh as protests demanding statehood and the application of the Sixth Schedule turned deadly, with four killed and 59 injured. Activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his hunger strike amid chaos, urging peace and cool-headed dialogue. Government sources claim the unrest was fueled by personal ambitions and political agendas.

  • Country:
  • India

Violence engulfed Ladakh on Wednesday as protests for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion spiraled out of control, resulting in four deaths and injuries to at least 59 people, including police officers. The unrest marks the region's worst day of violence since 1989, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike premised on government engagements.

Sparks flew as youths lit up structures including the headquarters of the BJP and the Hill Council. Forces countered with teargas shells to quell the riots, but fears of increasing casualties loom as six of the injured remain in critical condition. Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta condemned the violence, attributing the outbreak to a conspiracy rather than spontaneous indignation.

Efforts toward reconciliation were noted as the Centre considered advancing the rescheduled talks date with Ladakhi representatives by two weeks. Meanwhile, some political figures critiqued Wangchuk's activism as partly responsible for the unrest, framing it as an ill-advised conduit for narrow political manoeuvres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

