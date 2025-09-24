UPSC Inaugurates Ayurveda Clinic to Promote Holistic Health for Employees

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has taken a significant step toward promoting holistic healthcare and wellness among its employees with the inauguration of a new Ayurveda Clinic on its premises in New Delhi. The facility was formally inaugurated by Union Minister Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chairman, UPSC.

The clinic has been established by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an apex institution under the Ministry of Ayush, and is designed to cater to the medical and preventive care needs of UPSC officers, staff, retired employees, and their families.

Ayurveda in Modern Institutions

The initiative follows the establishment of similar AYUSH healthcare units at prestigious institutions such as the Supreme Court of India, IIT Delhi, and Safdarjung Hospital. These centers aim to integrate Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional systems of medicine into the daily lives of professionals working in high-stress institutional environments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Chairman of UPSC, praised India’s rich cultural and scientific heritage in Ayurveda. He recalled the Commission’s celebration of International Yoga Day in June 2025 and highlighted the complementary role of Yoga and Ayurveda in addressing lifestyle-related and modern health challenges.

He underlined that the new clinic at UPSC represents an important step towards preventive healthcare, stress management, and holistic well-being. He also noted that the clinic complements ongoing wellness measures, including yoga workshops and stress-relief sessions for UPSC staff.

Government’s Commitment to Ayurveda

In his address, Shri Prataprao Jadhav stated that the Ayurveda Clinic at UPSC aligns with the government’s vision of integrating traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare delivery. He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayurveda has seen an unprecedented revival, with initiatives such as:

Establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

Launch of Ayurveda units in health and wellness centers across the country.

Promotion of “Ayush Aahar” and dietary practices for preventive healthcare.

He expressed confidence that the UPSC Ayurveda Clinic, operated by AIIA, would improve the health and wellness of officers and staff while serving as a model for other government institutions to adopt similar measures.

Strengthening Holistic Healthcare Ecosystems

The new clinic will provide a range of Ayurveda services including:

Consultations and treatment for chronic and lifestyle-related conditions.

Preventive healthcare guidance through diet, lifestyle, and herbal remedies.

Yoga and meditation sessions integrated into treatment plans.

Awareness programmes on the importance of Ayurveda in modern living.

With India witnessing a rising demand for holistic and preventive healthcare, such initiatives also reflect the growing recognition of Ayurveda’s relevance in addressing lifestyle diseases, mental health challenges, and overall wellness.

Distinguished Attendees

The inauguration event was attended by Shri Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Shri Shashi Ranjan Kumar, Secretary, UPSC; Prof. (Vd.) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, AIIA, along with senior officials, professors, and staff members from both UPSC and AIIA.

The Ayurveda Clinic at UPSC is a landmark initiative in institutional healthcare, bridging the gap between traditional wisdom and modern needs. It highlights the government’s commitment to building a healthy, stress-free workforce by promoting Ayurveda, Yoga, and other holistic wellness practices. By setting an example for other institutions, UPSC’s initiative reinforces the importance of preventive healthcare and a balanced lifestyle in the pursuit of professional and personal well-being.