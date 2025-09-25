Tragedy Strikes Dallas: Shooter Targets ICE Facility

In a tragic incident, a gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two detainees and injuries to another individual before the shooter took his own life.

The FBI head, Kash Patel, shared a photo on social media displaying a bullet with 'ANTI-ICE' inscribed on it, found at the shooting scene, indicating a potential motive rooted in resentment against ICE. Authorities are investigating the act as targeted violence, with no injuries reported among ICE agents.

This incident follows another targeted public shooting, two weeks after conservative leader Charlie Kirk was killed similarly by a rooftop shooter. Authorities continue to examine the details as political leaders urge restraint in inflammatory rhetoric surrounding ICE and related agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)