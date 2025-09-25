Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dallas: Shooter Targets ICE Facility

A gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a US ICE location in Dallas, killing two and injuring another before committing suicide. A bullet with 'ANTI-ICE' written on it was found at the scene. The FBI investigates it as targeted violence. No ICE agents were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes Dallas: Shooter Targets ICE Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident, a gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two detainees and injuries to another individual before the shooter took his own life.

The FBI head, Kash Patel, shared a photo on social media displaying a bullet with 'ANTI-ICE' inscribed on it, found at the shooting scene, indicating a potential motive rooted in resentment against ICE. Authorities are investigating the act as targeted violence, with no injuries reported among ICE agents.

This incident follows another targeted public shooting, two weeks after conservative leader Charlie Kirk was killed similarly by a rooftop shooter. Authorities continue to examine the details as political leaders urge restraint in inflammatory rhetoric surrounding ICE and related agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
2
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global
3
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025