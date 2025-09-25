Left Menu

Antitrust Showdown: The Soy Moratorium Debate in Brazil

The fate of Brazil's soy moratorium is under dispute as CADE's tribunal prepares to review an appeal by industry groups. This corporate agreement, credited for curbing deforestation, faces legal challenges amid allegations of competition law violations. The decision could impact global grain trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:42 IST
Antitrust Showdown: The Soy Moratorium Debate in Brazil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's antitrust tribunal, CADE, is set to review an appeal filed by the oilseeds lobby, Abiove, along with major grain traders such as Cargill and Bunge. The appeal challenges a suspension order on the soy moratorium program, known for slowing deforestation in the Amazon.

The moratorium, operational for two decades, prohibits purchasing soybeans from land cleared in the Amazon after July 2008. However, questions about its legality have arisen, with CADE's General Superintendent stating it potentially breaches Brazilian competition law.

Farm groups, including Aprosoja Mato Grosso, support the suspension, arguing it's exclusionary to certain farmers. Conversely, environmental advocates and some governmental bodies have criticized the suspension. Despite an injunction from a federal court blocking the suspension, CADE's tribunal's decision remains pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

Mutharika's Comeback: Malawi's Political Turnaround Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Aid Conditions

 Global
3
Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

 Global
4
Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025