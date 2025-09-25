Left Menu

U.S. GSA Reinstates Workers Amid Ongoing Agency Restructuring

The U.S. GSA is offering rehiring to 400 real estate management staff dismissed under the Trump administration's efficiency drive, but concurrently terminating 126 employees in the agency's Public Buildings Service. This move contrasts with slowed federal worker firings after Elon Musk's departure, indicating a shift in administration strategy.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is welcoming back 400 real estate management workers terminated earlier this year as part of the Trump-era drive for efficiency, according to recent media reports.

Concurrently, the agency is terminating 126 employees from its Public Buildings Service. A GSA official confirmed that these dismissals proceed after prior warnings to those affected. Reports from Federal News Network and the Associated Press clarify that the re-offered positions belong to a team responsible for lease negotiations, property renovations, and handling government property transactions.

Despite the overall slowdown in federal worker firings post-Elon Musk's May departure from the U.S. government, the administration is persistently moving forward with these 126 firings. Additionally, the GSA plans to establish a new team dedicated to aiding federal agencies in their office consolidation and relocation efforts, as detailed by acting PBS commissioner Andrew Heller. President Trump had emphasized relocating federal jobs out of Washington, D.C., where over 80% of employees already operate outside the region.

