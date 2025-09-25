Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Rhode Island has ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to tie state cooperation with immigration enforcement to the receipt of emergency and disaster assistance funding.

U.S. District Judge William Smith stated that such conditions imposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were unconstitutional, siding with 20 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit, initiated in May, challenged the prerequisites set by the administration, arguing that they infringed upon the states' rights to obtain necessary grant funding without undue federal intervention.

