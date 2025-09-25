Left Menu

Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

A judge in Rhode Island declared the Trump administration's requirement for states to cooperate with immigration enforcement for emergency aid as illegal. The ruling favors 20 Democratic states and D.C. that opposed the Homeland Security conditions for obtaining grant funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Rhode Island has ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to tie state cooperation with immigration enforcement to the receipt of emergency and disaster assistance funding.

U.S. District Judge William Smith stated that such conditions imposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were unconstitutional, siding with 20 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit, initiated in May, challenged the prerequisites set by the administration, arguing that they infringed upon the states' rights to obtain necessary grant funding without undue federal intervention.

