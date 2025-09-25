Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

Canadian ostriches set for culling due to avian flu concerns received a temporary reprieve from Canada's Supreme Court. This decision follows a campaign by U.S. supporters and a motion arguing their immunity. The court has yet to make a final decision as the legal battle continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:27 IST
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A flock of Canadian ostriches, originally scheduled to be culled after testing positive for avian flu, has temporarily escaped that fate. Canada's Supreme Court has issued an 'interim-interim stay' of execution pending further legal proceedings.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's order to cull the ostriches spurred the Universal Ostrich Farms in British Columbia to contest the decision. Support from notable U.S. figures, including U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has bolstered the farm's campaign, emphasizing potential immunity in the birds. Mehmet Oz has also offered to house the birds for study.

This case highlights broader implications of avian flu management, with recent outbreaks severely impacting bird populations and causing rising egg prices in the U.S. The farm contends that culling would destroy unique genetics and undermine research. The Supreme Court's final decision remains pending, keeping the ostriches' fate uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amids...

 Global
3
U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

 Global
4
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025