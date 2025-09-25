Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

A flock of Canadian ostriches, originally scheduled to be culled after testing positive for avian flu, has temporarily escaped that fate. Canada's Supreme Court has issued an 'interim-interim stay' of execution pending further legal proceedings.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency's order to cull the ostriches spurred the Universal Ostrich Farms in British Columbia to contest the decision. Support from notable U.S. figures, including U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has bolstered the farm's campaign, emphasizing potential immunity in the birds. Mehmet Oz has also offered to house the birds for study.

This case highlights broader implications of avian flu management, with recent outbreaks severely impacting bird populations and causing rising egg prices in the U.S. The farm contends that culling would destroy unique genetics and undermine research. The Supreme Court's final decision remains pending, keeping the ostriches' fate uncertain.

