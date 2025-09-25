Left Menu

U.S. Funding Uncertainty Looms Over Haiti Security Mission

Continued U.S. funding for the U.N.-backed security mission in Haiti is uncertain unless the Security Council accepts a U.S. plan to restructure the mission. Deployed since June, the mission lacks resources, and support will end in December without approval of the proposal.

Updated: 25-09-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:45 IST
The continuation of U.S. financial support for the United Nations-backed security mission in Haiti faces uncertainty. A top U.S. official stated Wednesday that ongoing funding hinges on the Security Council's acceptance of Washington's proposed restructuring plan.

Since its deployment in June last year, the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission has faced significant hurdles. Despite its efforts, it has been unable to effectively curb the violence perpetrated by armed gangs in and beyond Port-au-Prince.

Current resources are insufficient, with only around 1,000 troops out of the targeted 2,500 deployed. The newly proposed U.S. model aims to boost troop numbers to 5,500, relying on voluntary contributions. Kenya's President has criticized the lack of global support as the mission's October expiration approaches.

