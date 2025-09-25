Rational Trade Talks: South Korea and U.S. Seek Mutual Interests

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for 'commercially rational' trade discussions with the United States, underlining the necessity for negotiations that cater to the interests of both nations.

The statement was issued during a meeting at the United Nations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

As global economic policies are scrutinized, the emphasis on mutual benefit and strategic partnership remains a focal point for both countries.

