U.S.-China Technical Talks on Trade Underway Amid TikTok Ownership Developments

U.S. and Chinese officials are meeting to discuss technical trade issues at the U.S. Treasury. The talks exclude the TikTok deal for U.S. ownership and high-level trade discussions set for November. The focus remains on ongoing trade matters, amid unresolved concerns over tariffs and Chinese manufacturing practices.

U.S. and Chinese officials convene on Thursday at the U.S. Treasury for technical discussions concerning trade issues. Sources indicate that the meeting will not address the recent TikTok ownership shift to U.S. control, nor the upcoming high-level trade negotiations.

The focus of Thursday's meeting is on technical aspects of previously discussed trade issues. This aligns with a framework agreement from recent Madrid talks where officials decided on TikTok's American ownership, anticipating an executive order from President Trump to support the transition.

The discussions, akin to past meetings in Stockholm, London, and Geneva, address trade disputes between the economic giants, with unresolved issues like U.S. tariff reductions and concerns over China's manufacturing impacting global markets and U.S. agricultural purchases.

