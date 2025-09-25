Possible Indictment Looms Over Former FBI Director

In a developing legal situation, U.S. prosecutors are preparing to ask a grand jury to indict former FBI Director James Comey. The Eastern District of Virginia is expected to handle this crucial case.

According to a report by MSNBC, sourced from three insiders, the exact nature of the pending charges against Comey remains somewhat ambiguous. Nonetheless, sources suggest a key component of the indictment could be claims that Comey provided false testimony to Congress.

The charges reportedly relate to his September 30, 2020, congressional testimony, where he was questioned about authorizing a leak of sensitive information. The gravity of the situation has garnered significant media attention and raises questions about potential legal ramifications for the former director.

(With inputs from agencies.)