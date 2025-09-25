Left Menu

U.S. Government Prepares Workforce Cuts Amid Shutdown Threat

The White House budget office is instructing federal agencies to plan for possible mass firings during a potential U.S. government shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget plans to send a memo to federal agencies to prepare for a permanent workforce reduction in case the shutdown occurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:12 IST
The White House budget office has directed federal agencies to brace for potential mass firings in light of a looming U.S. government shutdown, according to a report by Politico.

The Office of Management and Budget is poised to dispatch a memorandum to federal agencies on Wednesday night, briefing them to be ready to permanently downsize the government workforce if a shutdown materializes, as per the report.

When approached for a comment, the White House remained silent on the matter.

