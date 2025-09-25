Left Menu

Tylenol Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Medical Advisory Sparks Debate

Families are contesting the dismissal of lawsuits claiming Tylenol caused autism, highlighting former President Donald Trump's recent advice for pregnant women to avoid the drug. A significant legal argument suggests concerns about separation of powers. The appeals court will address these issues in upcoming hearings.

The ongoing legal battle over allegations that Tylenol causes autism is turning a new page. Families have appealed the dismissal of their lawsuits, and recent advice from former President Donald Trump advising pregnant women to avoid the drug is playing a crucial role in the case.

Attorney Ashley Keller brought this to the attention of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, underlining the administration's reliance on the same expert cited by plaintiffs. The lawsuit claims were previously dismissed due to lack of scientific evidence.

Legal experts caution that Trump's comments might not hold substantial influence in court. The debate continues as the court prepares to hear arguments on October 6. Scientific consensus currently does not establish a causal link between Tylenol and autism.

