Canadian Ostriches Get Temporary Reprieve from Culling Amid Avian Flu Debate

A flock of Canadian ostriches facing culling after two tested positive for avian flu received a temporary reprieve from Canada's Supreme Court. The court issued an 'interim-interim stay' on the culling order made late last year.

Universal Ostrich Farms, located in British Columbia, has been battling the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's decision to cull approximately 400 ostriches. While losing some court battles, it has garnered support from prominent U.S. officials, such as Mehmet Oz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advocating against the cull.

The situation remains precarious as the court has not yet determined the ostriches' fate, and the inspection agency has until October 3 to respond. Meanwhile, the agency reiterates the importance of its 'stamping out policy' amid a severe bird flu outbreak that has impacted global poultry populations and market prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)