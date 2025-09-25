Indictment Looms Over Former FBI Director James Comey

In a significant development, prosecutors are reportedly preparing to ask a grand jury for an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey in the Eastern District of Virginia. Two sources briefed on the situation disclosed that the exact nature of the charges remains unspecified, causing uncertainty over a potential indictment.

James Comey, who served as the FBI director from 2013 until his dismissal by President Trump in 2017, has been a frequent target of Trump's criticism, particularly regarding his handling of the Russia investigation. Any charges would exemplify the administration's law enforcement actions against key political opponents, fulfilling Trump's campaign promises of retribution.

A source indicated dissent within the Eastern District of Virginia's prosecutors, suggesting insufficient probable cause to support charges. Meanwhile, Trump has publicly called for swift justice against Comey and other adversaries. Concerns also persist over the expiration of the statute of limitations for potential charges related to Comey's 2020 Congressional testimony.

