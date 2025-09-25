Left Menu

Indictment Looms Over Former FBI Director James Comey

Prosecutors may seek to indict ex-FBI Director James Comey in Virginia over unclear charges. Comey's 2017 firing by Trump followed his role in the Russia probe, leading to ongoing tensions. Some officials argue insufficient evidence for charges. Trump pushes Attorney General Bondi for prompt action against Comey and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 07:30 IST
In a significant development, prosecutors are reportedly preparing to ask a grand jury for an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey in the Eastern District of Virginia. Two sources briefed on the situation disclosed that the exact nature of the charges remains unspecified, causing uncertainty over a potential indictment.

James Comey, who served as the FBI director from 2013 until his dismissal by President Trump in 2017, has been a frequent target of Trump's criticism, particularly regarding his handling of the Russia investigation. Any charges would exemplify the administration's law enforcement actions against key political opponents, fulfilling Trump's campaign promises of retribution.

A source indicated dissent within the Eastern District of Virginia's prosecutors, suggesting insufficient probable cause to support charges. Meanwhile, Trump has publicly called for swift justice against Comey and other adversaries. Concerns also persist over the expiration of the statute of limitations for potential charges related to Comey's 2020 Congressional testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

