President in Mathura, to offer prayers at various temples

President Droupadi Murmu is on a day-long visit to Mathura on Thursday during which she will offer prayers at the Shri Banke Bihari and the Kubja Krishna temples. The President reached Vrindavan Road railway station at 10 am aboard the luxurious Maharaja Express train which features a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, restaurants, and lounges for the President and her staff.

According to a statement from the President's office, her itinerary is packed with visits to prominent holy sites. ''During her day-long stay at Vrindavan, the President will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan and Kubja Krishan Mandir. She will also visit Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Krishna Janmsthan in Mathura.'' District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the President was welcomed by Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal along with senior administrative and police officials.

A special 'maha aarti' is planned at the 500-year-old Kubja Krishna Temple, where a priest stated prayers would be offered for world peace and the health of those suffering from critical illnesses.

Security across the city has been significantly tightened for the visit. Over 4,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed, including eight companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and ATS commandos.

Central security agencies are also on site, and a strict no-fly zone has been established over the city. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, ''We are keeping an eye on social media, and all suspicious activities will be reported immediately.'' Traffic has been diverted along the presidential convoy routes, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prohibits the assembly of five or more people, remains in force.

The special train is scheduled to depart from Mathura Junction in the evening for the return journey to Delhi.

